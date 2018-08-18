हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
moutains

2000 ft high Mountain downgraded to a hill in England —Details inside

Fan y Big, which is over 2000 ft tall, has been taken off the Hewitts list. 

2000 ft high Mountain downgraded to a hill in England —Details inside
Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: The Hewitts list in England keeps a record of mountains in Wales or Ireland that are over 2,000ft (609.6m). As per a BBC report, Fan y Big, which is over 2000 ft tall, has been taken off the list. The reason for this, the report reveals, is the minimum drop between the summit and the col which is the lowest point on a mountain ridge between two peaks. This drop has to be at least 98.4ft (30m).

It was discovered by Myrddyn Phillips that Fan y Big's drop was only 93.5ft (28.5m) when it was measured with a satellite-based technology. The summit was also recorded to be 2,351 ft which is lower than the previously recorded summit of 2,359ft.

Mr Phillips was quoted by BBC as saying, "To an extent it is a shame because it is a stunning hill on one of the best ridge walks in the whole of Wales."

Talking about the satellite receiver that he used to measure the heights, he said, "The technology is so accurate, it collects hundreds of data points to get a good average," The report further quotes him, "It's the same sort of technology used by GPS."

