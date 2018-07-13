हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A silent and non-aggressive argument over bus window - Watch

An unusual yet hilarious video has surfaced on the internet of two passengers in a bus having a silent argument over a window.

New Delhi: An unusual yet hilarious video has surfaced on the internet of two passengers in a bus having a silent argument over a window.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the two commuters opening and closing the window for a whole four minutes.  

The video has reportedly been captured in Russia and was uploaded on Monday.

Check out the video here:

In the video, you can see a man getting up from his seat to open the upper window. Seconds after he opens the window, a woman seated next to the window pushes it back to close it. This activity continues for four to five minutes without anyone uttering a single word.

However, the video stopped before disclosing who the winner was of this hilarious 'window battle'.

The video went viral minutes after it was shared on social media. Some people even joked that two would make for a nice couple as both have shown immense patience throughout the journey.

 

 

 

