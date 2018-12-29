After accusing PewDiePie of copying, Keemstar now goes after SuperWoman Lilly Singh

What's up with Keemstar these days?

He first went after PewDiePie and now SuperWoman. Daniel Keem, also known as DJ Killer Keemstar and Killer Keemstar, runs a YouTube news channel DramaAlert.

On December 27, he uploaded a tweet, claiming that Felix “PewDiePie” copied his show “Actually @pewdiepie uploaded a video in 2015/2016 trying to talk shit about me and my show "YouTube is changing" then @KSIOlajidebt defended me. few years later FELIX started doing a show like mine. Its actually so fucked if you think about it.”

And now, he's gone after Indian-origin Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh of the Superwoman fame.

“@IISuperwomanII you are trying to hard & becoming too plastic. You would have got more views if you did 12 collabs with smaller YouTubers. I just gave similar advice to someone in our space that’s going mainstream. It’s a common issue we have,” he tweeted.

Thirty-year-old Singh, a popular YouTuber took a break from YouTube to focus on her mental health. She made a comeback with "12 days of collabs" videos around Christmas, which featured a host of top celebs including John Cena, Terry Crews and Alicia Keys.

Earlier this month, Singh got into an argument with PewDiePie after she accused Forbes of not including women on the list of highest earning YouTubers. The Swedish gamer called her a ‘crybaby’ for criticising the lack of female representation.