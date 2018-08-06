हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Momo WhatsApp suicide game

After Blue Whale, Momo WhatsApp ‘suicide game’ spreads panic

The Momo WhatsApp challenge has become a cause of concern for authorities in the Latin American region.  

Pic courtesy: zeenews.india.com/hindi

Mumbai: Dangerous and life-threatening challenges continue to surface on the internet. After the deadly Blue Whale challenge that reportedly caused several deaths, Momo WhatsApp ‘suicide game’ has grabbed netizen's attention.

The Momo WhatsApp challenge has become a cause of concern for authorities in the Latin American region, reports suggest.

According to reports, the game starts on WhatsApp from a certain number displaying a girl's distorted face that looks extremely disturbing with bulging eyes and a wide mouth. The image of the girl is a creation of Japanese artist Midori Hayashi, who is not associated with the game in any way, reports thesun.co.uk.

Messages from a certain number are forwarded and this, in the end, leads to suicidal tendencies just like the Blue Whale challenge.

This specific challenge has reportedly led to a 12-year-old's death in Argentina.

The Cybercrime authorities are issuing advisories to parents to protect their children from this online challenge.

Bizarre challenges go viral on social media. The latest one in India is the Kiki Challenge.

The Kiki Challenge reportedly became a craze soon after comedian Shiggy posted an Instagram video of him dancing to the song. 

The challenge requires the person about to perform the act to jump off a moving car, dance to Canadian rapper Drake's hit 'In My Feelings' song with catchline 'Kiki do you love me' while the car is moving and then get back into the car in motion.

Many netizens across the country have taken up this challenge and this has prompted the Police to issue advisories in several states. Many Kiki challenge performers have injured them and the act has proved fatal.

