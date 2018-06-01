हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

After first hit, man with Govinda-style dance moves returns to stage with another blockbuster

A video of a middle-aged man dancing to a popular Bollywood number from 90s at a wedding function has gone insanely viral across social media platforms. The man's dance reminds us of Govinda, who has also been known for his cult dancing skill. 

After first hit, man with Govinda-style dance moves returns to stage with another blockbuster
Image Courtesy: Video grab/Facebook

A video of a middle-aged man dancing to a popular Bollywood number from 90s at a wedding function has gone insanely viral across social media platforms. The man's dance reminds us of Govinda, who has also been known for his cult dancing skill. 

And now, we have come up with another video of the man, from the same event where he is seen grooving to another hit track 'Chadti Jawaani'.

The video was shared by Amol Swarup Gupta on Facebook, who captioned it, 'After the immense success of the first video, here comes the second' (पहले विडियो की अपार सफलता के बाद दूसरा विडियो रिलीज़). 

Watch the video here:

We must have come across several dance videos that have made the internet go crazy, However, what makes this clip unique is that the man dancing in this video is not a young girl or a boy or a professional dancer but a middle-aged uncle who is showing his brilliant skill on a stage. 

Well, we can say without any doubt that after seeing his dance videos, even Govinda would not mind falling in love with his awesome dance moves, which are nothign short of Bollywood standards.

Tags:
Viral videoViral dance videoMan dance weddingwedding dance viralfunny dance video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close