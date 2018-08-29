After Govinda, dancing uncle back with Mithun Chakraborty's 'Julie Julie' video—Watch

New Delhi: The famous dancing uncle aka Sanjeev Dabbu Shrivastava became an overnight sensation on the internet after he grooved to Govinda's hit song. His dance moves on superhit tracks of veteran actor Govinda not only earned him huge respect but also got him noticed as his videos went viral in no time.

The 'dancing uncle' even had the opportunity of meeting his icon at a reality dance show 'Dance Deewane'. He was accompanied by his wife on the show, who also was seen in the viral videos. 'Dance Deewane' show has dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene as one of the three judges besides choreographer Tushar Kalia and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

The uncle is now back with a bang. He has shared yet another dance video on his YouTube channel and this time he has moved from Govinda to Mithun Chakraborty. The latter too rocked the 80s and 90s. Mithun da is known for his impeccable dancing style.

In the video, Sanjeev can be seen grooving to hit song 'Julie Julie' from the movie 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se'.

Watch it here:

It has already garnered 240,757 views on YouTube so far. His wife is also a part of the video like his previous ones.

The EC Engineer cum professor first danced on superstar Govinda's song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 film 'Khudgarz'. It starred Govinda and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. Netizens praised him and his dancing videos were splashed all across the social media platforms.

His dance moves in the video which was probably taken at a wedding generated a lot of buzz online inviting several reactions from celebrities in Bollywood. He even met superstar Salman Khan recently on 'Dus Ka Dum' show.