After 'Govinda fan' Uncle, this elderly couple's dance video is breaking the internet

Mumbai: The older generation in our country is gradually coming out of its shell and exploring life to the fullest. 

It feels good to see our elders breaking all shackles and reliving the goodness of youth. 

After Govinda fan uncle's dance videos, an elderly couple's video is breaking the internet.

Balan Madhavan, a 55-year-old wildlife and conservation photographer from Kerala, hit the dance floor along with his wife Latha at the pre-wedding bash of a friend's daughter.

Balan Uncle shared the video on his Facebook page and shared a long note along with it.

Watch the video below that shows the couple dancing to a popular Tamil song Ponmagal Vandaal composed by AR Rahman for Vijay starrer Azhagiya Tamizh Magan.

The gentleman concluded the note by writing:

"Here it is... my first "bollywood dance performance".. the result of just a couple of days' practice under the guidance of Bipin... Thanks to all who cheered us.... at 55 years and Latha at 54...

I shall reply to all your comments only after a month.. on why I posted this video on FB... until then please share and post your comments. It's important. I don't expect your comments like .."good performance ".. etc.. but sincere feedback on why we should come out of the shells we created.
Feel free to share if you agree fully with our view... (sic)."

