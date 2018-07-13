हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hima Das

Athletics Federation of India trolled for World U20 400m gold medalist Hima Das' 'not so fluent English' tweet

The Athletics Federation of India has been trolled for commenting on Hima Das's fluency in English.

PTI photo

New Delhi: Hima Das became the first Indian to win gold in an international track event by winning the 400-metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. The official Twitter handle of Athletic Federation of India (AFI) was among the first to laud her performance. However, little did it know that its remark on her 'no so fluent English' would land it at receiving flak on the social media. 

"#HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!” read the post. As soon as the post was shared, several Twitter users questioned the federation for its comment, tweeting:  

As soon as the Twitter users began criticising the federation for its post, the AFI defended itself about its post: 

Sprinter Hima Das created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships 2018. The 18-year-old girl from Assam clocked 51.46 seconds in 400-metres in women's final.

Das is the first woman to win a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior. She is also the first Indian -- men or women -- to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.

Das, from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district, now joins the illustrious company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. In fact, she is the first Indian track athlete to have won a medal in the history of this competition.

