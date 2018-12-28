Baba Vanga predictions for 2019 goes viral. And this time a political crisis is brewing

Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic, might have passed away 22 years ago. But her predictions continue to live. And there's some forecast in store for 2019 too.

The clairvoyant from Southeast Europe, infamously known as the 'Nostradamus of Balkans', had allegedly correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks, Brexit crisis and the rise of ISIS.

Among several of her prediction, some are tilted towards politics.

One such forecast claims, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to face some form of a threat from within. Previously, there have been a few reports of assassination bids against Putin being foiled by intelligence agencies.

Baba Vanga had also remarked on World War 3 and claimed that Russia will emerge more powerful than it currently is. Earlier this year, Kremlin-owned TV channel warned viewers to stock up on emergency supplies because a World War may be around the corner, based on Vanga's prediction. However, people close to the mystic claim that she made no such prediction on World War 3.

She also predicted that the 44th President of the United States would be the country's last chief. Taking into account that Grover Cleveland was the 22nd and 24th president, the prediction is yet to be fulfilled.

Yet another forecast states that a big calamity – like a mega-tsunami – will strike the world. This too is not surprising, with the series of earthquakes and tsunamis hitting Indonesia incessantly over the last few months.

While some continue to debunk the predictions as myth, many feel all the above will soon come true.