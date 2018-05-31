Baby bear's playful antics in SDM office near Shimla is the cutest thing you will watch today

Mumbai: The SDM office in Theog near Shimla had a very special guest a couple of days back. A baby bear which was rescued from the forest fire near Kotkhai, was taken good care of by the officials, who then handed over it to the forest personnel.

The black bear cub looked visibly happy in presence of the people around and wowed them with its playful antics.

Watch the videos embedded below:

baby bear in SDM court.... pic.twitter.com/KkwHXZxWnT — Sanjay sharma (@Sanjays98977803) 30 May 2018

People present in the office pampered the baby and it looked extremely comfortable in their presence.

The baby loved playing and moving across the chairs in the office. It cutely looked at people taking photographs and recording videos. The hosts were thrilled to have the bear cub around and they played with it as it kept running around.

Babies are so adorable. They make the whole atmosphere so joyous. We hope it has reunited with its mother.