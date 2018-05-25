Baby's heart-warming expressions on hearing mother's voice for the first time will make you teary-eyed - Watch

Mumbai: None can replace a mother in a baby's life. Right from the time they are born until they grow up, children always want their mother to be around. A mother's lap is so comforting that the baby feels safe and secure. To a baby, a mother is indeed God on earth.

We came across a heart-warming video of a baby that had a hearing problem since birth.

Her mother took her to a doctor to get her a pair of hearing aids. The baby had no idea she would soon start hearings. As expected, the hearing aids worked wonders. The baby was able to hear her mother's voice for the first time. And what happened is indescribable.

The baby's expressions are so adorable that you will be moved to tears.

Check out the video shared on YouTube by BigShare TV.

A mother's touch, warmth and love are priceless. The baby's expressions, her tears of joy and the happiness on her face proves that a mother is irreplaceable.