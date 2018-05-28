Back to Daddy's duty: Twitter gushes as Dhoni celebrates IPL win with daughter Ziva - Watch

MUMBAI: CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not stop smiling on Saturday night. And why not! The captain led his side to lift the IPL trophy, yet again. But as the team celebrated the win lifting the trophy, Dhoni was busy bonding with his adorable daughter. The dad was in full mood to make up for all the lost moments with his daughter while he was busy playing the IPL.

Soon after the CSK won the match, Ziva ran to the ground and the doting dad lifted her in his arms. In a photo posted on Instagram too, Dhoni spoke of his darling daughter. He wrote on Instagram: "Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. end of a good season. Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings."

As the adorable images flashed the screens, Twitter gushed over the daddy-daughter duo.

I think more than Winning IPL _ , #Dhoni is more happy because his Daughter Ziva is enjoying very much at the Moment. Such a Family person he is ____ You were the BEST

You are the BEST

You will the BEST FOREVER#CSKvSRH #CSKvsSRH #CSKTheKingOfIPL #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/x75CSQxWlF — MS Dhoni MS Dhoni #Dhoni (@Dhoni7_FC) May 27, 2018

That moment when whole team celebrating the Trophy _ and there's #Dhoni playing with Ziva _#ZIVADHONI ___ pic.twitter.com/c9xLqjtg2A — GokulPg (@gokulmec) May 27, 2018

#IPL2018Final #dhoni #jiva #daughter Dhoni is happiest not while lifting IPL trophy, but when he lifts his daughter Ziva. Smile he has says everything u need to know abt him!!! pic.twitter.com/XeEJomECbK — Azaz (@azazdr) May 27, 2018

Chasing 179 to win, Shane Watson scored his second century of IPL 2018 as CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets to win their third title in Mumbai on Sunday. CSK lost Faf du Plessis early but thereafter batted with such dominance -- largely due to Watson's incredible effort -- that they crossed the line in just 18.3 overs.

As his side lifted the third IPL title on Sunday, the skipper doused the debate between age and experience and put "fitness" ahead of any other factor for success. "We talked a lot about age, but what's more important is the fitness. Rayudu, at 33, it doesn`t really matter. That's what more matters than age. If you ask most captains, they want players who move well on the field. Doesn't matter if you`re 19-20 years old. Age is just a number, but you have to be very fit," Dhoni said after the match.

Dhoni meanwhile, also credited the batting effort by his side throughout the tournament which was a major reason behind their success.

Just a few days back, Dhoni took to his Instagram page to post a video that shows him walking to the Pune dressing room for the last time this season with Ziva. Holding daddy's hand, Ziva waved at people. Dhoni posted: "Ziva gives me company for the last walk to the Pune dressing room for this season.thanks a lot PUNE for supporting us and turning the whole stadium yellow,hope CSK entertained you guys enough"