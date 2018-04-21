हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjeev Kapoor

'Banarasi beef fry?' Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for 'Malabar paneer', Twitter suggests more recipes

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted the recipe for a dish which he named - Malabar Paneer. But Twitter is unhappy. Know why.

&#039;Banarasi beef fry?&#039; Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for &#039;Malabar paneer&#039;, Twitter suggests more recipes

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, as always, wanted to be experimental with his food. But it seems, he hit the wrong nerve this time. He posted the recipe for a dish which he named - Malabar Paneer. The world-renowned chef said that the dish has the local flavors and spices. 

However, soon after Twitter users started bashing him for his experimentation of this fusion food. Completely unimpressed with the introduction of paneer in a local cuisine, several Keralites questioned him for spoiling the 'authentic dishes' of the region.

Though there were many who came in the defence of the television anchor. They supported him for trying out new recipes and giving them new ideas for fusion food. Giving lessons on how to live in a democracy, some said: "Stop belonging only to a particular State and start being a complete Indian."

Soon after, Twitter started giving the chef ideas of what can be next on his menu. picture these:

While many aren't impressed with the chef's latest experiment, his fans are don't seem to be affected. But whether or not the dish makes it to your kitchen, it has become popular already!

