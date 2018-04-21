'Banarasi beef fry?' Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for 'Malabar paneer', Twitter suggests more recipes

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, as always, wanted to be experimental with his food. But it seems, he hit the wrong nerve this time. He posted the recipe for a dish which he named - Malabar Paneer. The world-renowned chef said that the dish has the local flavors and spices.

Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

However, soon after Twitter users started bashing him for his experimentation of this fusion food. Completely unimpressed with the introduction of paneer in a local cuisine, several Keralites questioned him for spoiling the 'authentic dishes' of the region.

We don't eat Paneer in Kerala. Never heard of it, never seen it. Did you get this recipe from whatsapp university? — Balgit Sharma (@BalgitSharma) April 18, 2018

What is this atrocious dish? Paneer is in the list of banned items to be used as food in Kerala last I checked. — Amit Vijay (@amitvijay_) April 20, 2018

The closest thing to paneer for malayalees__ pic.twitter.com/Dtp6NOoh2g — Benson Mamman (@bensmaman) April 18, 2018

What fusion food? Make chicken malabar, but instead of chicken use Paneer. This is how all paneer dishes came into existence. — Neelesh Desai (@NeeleshDesai2) April 20, 2018

Though there were many who came in the defence of the television anchor. They supported him for trying out new recipes and giving them new ideas for fusion food. Giving lessons on how to live in a democracy, some said: "Stop belonging only to a particular State and start being a complete Indian."

You seem to be either highly learned, or someone with a ego problem. What's the harm if someone highlights the facts about Fusion Food ! Stop belonging only to a particular State and start being a complete Indian. — NANDI KAPOOR (@nitinkapoor1973) April 20, 2018

I just love Kerala food. Kerala has awesome variety of veg as well as non veg food. There will be always some nut cases who can create a divide using food. Cooking is an art.and like Music . It knows no boundaries.. @SanjeevKapoor has clearly proved this — Dr Aman Kapoor (@amankapoor) April 21, 2018

Soon after, Twitter started giving the chef ideas of what can be next on his menu. picture these:

Next, I will provide the recipe for yummy "Banarasi beef fry"... pic.twitter.com/TvwnNb68L7 — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) April 18, 2018

I thought Malabar were only hills in Mumbai - thank god their residents didn't come out with swords to defend their suburb. @SanjeevKapoor how about a Mulberry pie next time — Reggie B (@reg8288) April 20, 2018

How about Punjabi Chicken Sambhar ? next pic.twitter.com/gb7aw8fsWh — Swaroop Verified _ (@blahcapricos) April 20, 2018

Coming soon:

Punjabi Idli,

Bengali Dhokla.

__ — Kannan (@rkpTheGod) April 19, 2018

While many aren't impressed with the chef's latest experiment, his fans are don't seem to be affected. But whether or not the dish makes it to your kitchen, it has become popular already!