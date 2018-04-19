हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Believe it or not! Asda mistakenly charges woman about Rs 84K for one banana

In a shocker, Asda recently mistakenly charged a shopper a whopping £900 for a single banana.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@bobbiesgordon

London: It may be difficult to believe, but Asda mistakenly charged a shopper a whopping £900 (about Rupees 84 thousand) for a single banana. Bobbie Gordon had ordered the banana online and was stunned to see the £930.11 bill for the fruit when the actual cost should have been 11p. 

According to Evening Standard, Gordon's credit card company’s fraud team blocked the payment. They then sent her a text about the bill amounting to more than £1,000. 

However, as per reports, the supermarket apologised for the woman for the “computer error”. Gordon, who is from Nottingham, was quoted as saying - "I told my seven-year-old 'you must really enjoy this banana, you must cherish every mouthful'."

She also posted a picture of the banana on Twitter and wrote - “My online delivery arrived. I’ve been charged £930.11 for 1 banana." 

On the other hand, the news site quoted an Asda spokeswoman as saying - "Looks like we’ve slipped up here. Whilst our bananas are excellent, even we agree that they are not worth that much and clearly there has been a glitch in our system."

She also said that the company was investigating the matter.

