Believe it or not! Asda mistakenly charges woman about Rs 84K for one banana

London: It may be difficult to believe, but Asda mistakenly charged a shopper a whopping £900 (about Rupees 84 thousand) for a single banana. Bobbie Gordon had ordered the banana online and was stunned to see the £930.11 bill for the fruit when the actual cost should have been 11p.

@AsdaServiceTeam @BBCNottingham My online delivery arrived. I’ve been charged £930.11 for 1 banana? I am going to be pretty livid if my card has been charged over £1k that my delivery note states!?! #asda #wtf #nottingham pic.twitter.com/czeUOxAUpR — Bobbie Gordon (@bobbiesgordon) April 17, 2018

According to Evening Standard, Gordon's credit card company’s fraud team blocked the payment. They then sent her a text about the bill amounting to more than £1,000.

However, as per reports, the supermarket apologised for the woman for the “computer error”. Gordon, who is from Nottingham, was quoted as saying - "I told my seven-year-old 'you must really enjoy this banana, you must cherish every mouthful'."

She also posted a picture of the banana on Twitter and wrote - “My online delivery arrived. I’ve been charged £930.11 for 1 banana."

Hi Bobbie, that doesn't look right at all! Please DM us your order number, name & address so we can take a look in to this for you! - Beth :) — Asda Service Team (@AsdaServiceTeam) April 18, 2018

I can see you haven't dm'd as requested so we could look into this for you. That said I have been able to locate the order and can see whilst the value shows on the delivery note, you haven't been charged this amount and only the amount of your original order? — Asda Service Team (@AsdaServiceTeam) April 19, 2018

Asda rang me yesterday and it’s sorted. I didn’t get charged because my credit card company flagged it as possible fraud so it got blocked. — Bobbie Gordon (@bobbiesgordon) April 19, 2018

On the other hand, the news site quoted an Asda spokeswoman as saying - "Looks like we’ve slipped up here. Whilst our bananas are excellent, even we agree that they are not worth that much and clearly there has been a glitch in our system."

She also said that the company was investigating the matter.