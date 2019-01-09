BJP MP Anurag Thakur dons a 'Namo jacket' in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says 'looking good'

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur was on Tuesday seen wearing a jacket to Parliament which had two words written on it - Namo again! Posting his photo in the jacket on his Twitter account, the BJP MP challenged his other colleagues to wear the 'hoodie' too.

Tagging senior BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Manoj Tiwari, Babul Supriyo, Sarbananda Sonowal, Devendra Fadnavis, Jairam Thakur, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vijay Rupani and Yogi Adityanath, he said: "I am wearing mine. Where is your hoodie? Your Turn to Wear It, Tweet & Tag," Thakur tweeted.

The BJP MP's photograph got a thumbs up from the Prime Minister himself. "Looking good, @ianuragthakur!," PM Modi tweeted.

Several others also replied to Thakur's tweet with their own photos in similar jackets.

Soon after, other BJP leaders and office bearers took to Twitter to share their photos with 'Namo' jackets, mugs and other merchandise.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot also posted his photograph of himself wearing the jacket with a caption: "I have worn it, what about you? Wear it with the pledge: NaMo Again! to bring Narendra Modi back as the Prime Minister in 2019. Jai Hind!" He also tagged BJP leaders Shivraj Chouhan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, Radha Mohan Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal in his tweet.