Brazilian football star Ronaldinho set to marry two women at the same time in Rio

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian football star Ronaldinho is going to marry two women at the same time, according to the international media reports. The Brazilian football ace, who has been living with the pair "harmoniously" since December, could tie the knot in August with his two 'fiancees' Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The 38-year-old footballer started dating Beatriz Souza in 2016 while he also continued his relationship with Priscilla to whom he proposed several years back.

Both Priscilla and Beatriz have been living with Ronaldinho since December in his £5-million Rio de Janeiro mansion.

Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio, according to Brazil's O Dia newspaper.

Former Barcelona and PSG star, proposed to both girls for marriage in January last year. He also gave them engagement rings.

The two women also reportedly get an allowance of around £1,500 as pocket money from the footballer.

The former Barcelona star even buys same presents for both girls.

Ronaldinho, considered as one of the best players of his generation, has won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldinho has represented Brazil in 97 matches and scored 33 goals. He has played two FIFA World Cups for his country and was an integral part of the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil team.

He made his senior team debut with Brazilian football club Gremio in 1998. He stayed at the club till 2001 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2001. In his three-year stint at PSG, Ronaldinho scored 17 goals in his 55 appearances for the French club.

In 2003, Ronaldinho was signed by Spain football giant Barcelona. The Brazilian played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and scored 70 goals in his 145 appearances.

In total, he has 167 goals in 441 appearances while playing for various clubs.