Chennai Super Kings team celebrates IPL win with Bhojpuri dance number—Watch mashup video

New Delhi: The super entertaining and enthralling season of IPL 2018 came to an end with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the title in true blue 'Whistle Podu' style. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK won the championship third time on Sunday at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium beating SRH by 8 wickets. Shane Watson's mind-blowing 117 off 57 balls powered the Chennai team to lift the coveted trophy.

Now, days after the IPL got over, there's still a lot of buzz about the sensational season on social media. A video has gone viral which shows the CSK team celebrating its big win by dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song 'Aawat Tare Saiya Sakhi Tempu Se'.

Actually, the CSK team players can be seen riding an auto and suddenly break into crazy dance moves.

Wait, before you start jumping, the viral video looks like a mash-up version of the original. It probably is a fan-made video as a similar one is available online where the team can be seen dancing to a Marathi song.

Earlier, Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary too shared a fan-made video of Chris Gayle dancing to 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' and it garnered a lot of eyeballs. Later, however it was reported that the original video had him dancing to Sunny Leone's 'Laila' track.

Social media is a funny place and more often than not, several fan-made versions of a video go viral, creating the buzz online.