Wi-Fi

Chinese University makes you go the 'Sin-Cos' way to access the Wi-Fi -Read Inside

The statement in Chinese reads, 'Wi-Fi password is the first eight digits of the math problem below'. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in a province called Jiangsu which is as known as Nanchang, make the students solve a complex mathematics problem to access the protected Wi-Fi network.

As per reports, the question is printed right next to the food items in the menu in Chinese language and before the students can access the network, they have to solve the problem because the password happens to be the first eight characters of the problem. 

The statement in Chinese reads, 'Wi-Fi password is the first eight digits of the math problem below'. Thus, the Chinese make their students work a little harder to give access to the wifi. Smart! Isn't it? 

