America's Got Talent

Couple's stunt in reality show goes horribly wrong, leaves judges terrified—Watch

Towards the end of the stunt, the woman  Wolfe-Nielsen slipped through her husband's grip and fell on stage with a thud. 

Couple&#039;s stunt in reality show goes horribly wrong, leaves judges terrified—Watch
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Reality shows are a great way to showcase hidden talents to the world. They are a platform where the people who possess the right skills turn into celebs and get recognition. One such talented couple performed a daring Trapeze act in the show 'America's Got Talent' but what happened next left everyone, including the judges, terrified! 

Towards the end of the stunt, the woman  Wolfe-Nielsen slipped through her husband's grip and fell on stage with a thud. Among the people who were watching the stunt was the couple's two-year-old son. While everyone was left shocked and scared, a brave Wolfe soon stood up and indicated that she was fine.

Check out the video here as shared by the Facebook page of 'America's Got Talent':

As soon as she is joined by her husband on-stage, the audience, as well as the judges, stand up to applaud the couple's courage. Wolfe further said 'We would like to try the blindfold trick one more time'.

Guest judge Ken Jeong said "This isn't 'America's Got Perfection,' this is, 'America's Got Talent, no one can do this'" 

The couple got positive, encouraging comments from the judges and advanced to the next round.

Well, this isn't the first time that a mishap has happened on a reality show.

We salute Wolfe for her courage and are glad that she is alright!

