Deaf and blind family dog protects girl who got lost in Australian bushland, reunites her with family

Queensland: This is a heart-warming story. A 17-year-old, part blind and deaf dog looked after a three-year-old child overnight who had got lost and was alone in the Australian bushland.

Aurora went missing when she went for a walk outside her family’s property in Queensland. The family dog Max stayed by the side of girl for more than 16 hours, as per a report in Independent.

A major search operation was undertaken to find the missing girl, involving two helicopters, as temperatures dropped.

Hailed for his act, the dog was named an 'honorary police dog' by Queensland police for keeping Aurora safe and reuniting her with her family.

Girl's grandmother Leisa Bennet was quoted as saying by ABC News in Australia - “We were standing here alone in the darkness knowing a three-year-old was out in the cold. It wasn’t a situation where we could go home and sleep in our warm blankets knowing she was out here.”

Aurora was, by and large, returned unharmed, apart from a few bruises.

Queensland Police posted a picture of the dog on the social media and captioned it - 'Such a good boy, Max'. "He stayed with his three-year-old human last night whilst she was lost near Warwick. For keeping her safe until she was found, you're now an honorary police dog," they wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her. For keeping her safe, you're now an honorary police dog. https://t.co/QiszGFP4gg via @ABCNews pic.twitter.com/xxRc6ndeaK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2018

Independent quoted Inspector Craig Berry from Queensland Police telling a news channel -“The child had been out in the elements all night with only the company of an elderly, blind, half deaf dog, so it was a positive outcome.”