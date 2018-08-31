हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Door or beach

Door or beach? Internet's latest pic mystery finally gets an answer

An image, originally shared by a Twitter user by the name Becky had divided the internet over a seemingly simple question

Door or beach? Internet&#039;s latest pic mystery finally gets an answer
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Time and again, there have been images on the internet that have left people baffled or debating. Looks like another image has made way in the digital space and this time it isn't a dress, but a beach! Or door, or beach! Well, you need to look for yourself.

An image, originally shared by a Twitter user by the name Becky had divided the internet over a seemingly simple question, is this a door or a beach? Many people have commented on the thread and it is going viral like crazy!

Check out the tweet here:

Well, we do remember Yanny and Laurel dividing the internet earlier this year and this pic did the same. However, to give all those inquisitive minds some rest, Becky shared the original image later and revealed that the pic was indeed of a beach!

Check out her tweet here:

Well, that's a relief! At least we wouldn't be left wondering what the answer was. The internet is a crazy place for sure and almost anything can go viral in no time. 

