Drunk British couple ends up buying the hotel they were staying at during their honeymoon!

What followed next is straight out of movies!

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: There is no end to bizarre and over-the-top incidents which will either make your jaw drop or bring a smile on your face. So, one such mind-blowing story is of a British couple Gina Lyons and Mark Lee, who was so drunk that they ended up buying the hotel they stayed at on their honeymoon.

Yes! It is bizarre, indeed. According to Mirror.co.uk, the couple, who got married in June last year set out on a lavish honeymoon which lasted for about 3 weeks. They went backpacking to Sri Lanka in December that year.

The report states that the couple checked-in to a beachy rustic hotel and gelled well with the hotel staff there. The duo went drinking on the beach with one of the bartenders and got to know that the current lease on the hotel was almost up.

What followed next is straight out of movies!

The couple drank so much that they actually thought of purchasing the property for £30,000 and eventually they bought it too.

Gina told Mirror.co.uk, "When we walked into the hotel we saw a group of old Sri Lankan men who were still drunk from the night before, so we started drinking with them. The hotel looked grotty and very cheap, but it was by the beach and had the 'wooden tree house' feel that we like. "When we were on the beach drinking rum, we were told that the lease was almost up for the hotel.

"After finding out that it was £10,000 a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it - because we were so drunk. Now, almost a year on from our drunken idea, we own the hotel and have started doing the hotel up and making it ours."

Gina further explained that the next day they met an old couple and talked about renewing the lease ourselves.

"After some bartering, we finally agreed that we would pay £30,000 for the three year lease and pay £15,000 in the first year and the other half by March 2019. "But on top of that we had to pay about £7,000 legal fees in obtaining licenses and then £6,000 to refurbish, so it wasn't cheap", she added.

Amidst all the money issues, the couple got yet another pleasant surprise of Gina expecting a baby. The couple then decided to make all ends meet and get do their best to manage the expenses as welcome the baby as well.

After initial hiccups they finally did it!

Their business has set off and the place is now called 'Lucky Beach Tangalle'.

