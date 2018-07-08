हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharati College

DU teachers help student secure admission, pay her fees; professor's post goes viral

Every year thousands of aspirants wait for the coveted Delhi University to unleash its 'monstrous' cutoffs. Despite scoring decent percentage, DU remains a dream for many. 

DU teachers help student secure admission, pay her fees; professor&#039;s post goes viral

New Delhi: Every year thousands of aspirants wait for the coveted Delhi University to unleash its 'monstrous' cutoffs. Despite scoring decent percentage, DU remains a dream for many. 

An 18-year-old walked into Delhi University's Bharati College with a lot of hope and aspirations for admission in her dream course Journalism (Hons). Completely oblivious to the fee structure, the girl finished the admission procedure with the help of the college staff. It was only when she was asked to submit the fee, she saw her dreams crashing down as she had no money to pay her fees. But little did she know that there's always light at the end of the tunnel. 

On hearing her tragic tale, the principal and professors of Bharati college managed to pool in the required amount and completed the candidate's admission process.

The incident came to everyone's notice when Nandini Sen, a professor in Delhi University’s Bharati College, took to her Facebook handle to share the heartwarming story that took place at the college. According to Sen, the girl’s father had passed away and her mother earned a meagre amount as a vegetable vendor hence was not in a position to pay for her education. 

Here's her complete post

Yesterday an 18-year-old came for her admission to college. She qualified on every account save one - there was no money to pay the fees. She had lost her father and the mother was a vegetable seller who hadn't been able to sell her wares due to an illness.
The Professor handling her admission walked up to me and asked: "what do you think we should do?" 
The decision was instant and the Principal was the first one to reach out to her purse. In half an hour's time, the staff members handling the admissions had pooled to put together the girl's fees. One of our young colleagues was entrusted to pay her fees online.
The mother was called and given a one-line instruction "We are there to help. Please don't stop your daughter's education."
#BharatiCollege has a big heart which is seen time and again. It was on display yet again yesterday.
There is a lot written about the university and its teachers but what we don't talk about are these endless little stories of the teachers going way beyond their mandated duties to benefit their students.
Just one more reason why I love my job so much! 

Bharati college indeed has a big heart and we sincerely hope that this story will inspire people all across the globe. 

Tags:
Bharati CollegeProfessors pay off feesNandini SenDelhi universityBharati College Janakpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close