Ducks waiting for green light to cross the road video - Real or fake?

Mumbai: Do you remember the viral video of ducks waiting for the green light to cross the street? It made people go aww and even admire them for being smart.

Just some ducks crossing a road, and waiting for a red light That's all.... pic.twitter.com/wSLO3W1hAX — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) 6 May 2018

However, it seems that the video is not real.

According to an article in gizmodo.com, the ducks on the street are computer generated.

The same video on YouTube has garnered over 2.5 million views.

If the article in gizmodo.com is anything to go by then the ducks aren't real and the event is designed. The video posted on YouTube is clear but the one on Twitter is pixellated. Hence it is easy to spot the use of graphics in the video posted on Facebook.

Though the purpose of posting a 'fabricated' video (if it turns out to be fake) remains unknown, it does send out a clear message for sure - follow traffic rules.

Thousands of people lose their life on the street due to accidents every day. By following traffic rules, precious lives can be saved. The video (fake or not, don't know) that stresses on the importance of following traffic rules is comendable though.

The internet is flooded with a number of videos that get viewed by users across the globe. And this one happens to be one of them.