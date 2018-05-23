Dwayne Bravo gives a 'groovy tribute' on whistle podu to MS Dhoni after CSK win - Watch

MUMBAI: CSK booked their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the seventh time on Tuesday and it seems that there was nothing that could hold back the team from celebrating. CSK shared several videos and pictures of the team celebrating their victory on its Twitter handle.

In one such video, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo celebrated the victory with a dance in the dressing room along with Harbhajan Singh. A calm captain MS Dhoni can be seen enjoying Bravo's 'groovy tribute' to him on CSK's Whistle podu song, with ear-to-ear smile on his face. CSK also shared other videos of Bravo dancing in the dressing room.

The CSK narrowly defeated SRH by two wickets. The CSK batting order had collapsed initially, as a spectacular SRH bowling attack; spearheaded by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan; reduced them to 62 for the loss of six wickets and the two-time champions looked all set to concede the first final spot to the Hyderabad outfit.

However, opener Faf du Plessis dug deep in the innings, scoring a composed 42 ball-67 to help CSK chase down the 140 run target. Du Plessis' 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for seven. With 43 needing off last three overs, Du Plessis launched into Carlos Brathwaite's 18th over smashing him for 20 runs which included two sixes and two fours. Having done precious little in the tournament so far, the stylish right-hander put his hand up when it mattered most.

Soaking in everything with his usual calm demeanour, Dhoni attributed CSK's seventh IPL final appearance to "dressing room atmosphere". Dhoni said, a far cry from the awe that was best summed up by a popular teammate's groovy tribute.

"We have been a very good team over the past ten seasons, but it's more about the dressing room atmosphere," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The two-time World Cup winning captain added, "And you can't do that without the players and the support staff. And if atmosphere is not good, then players go to different directions. But somehow, we have managed to keep our boys on track."