Ekta Kapoor's Naagin can take a cue from this man who does snake dance like a 'pro' - Watch

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor's Naagins - Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti - can have to take a cue from this man who does the snake dance like a 'pro'. Well, you will definitely have a hearty laugh after watching this man dancing along with a few other men.

In a video shared by former Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Navin Prakash, we can see a man doing hilarious dance moves. He shared the video with a hilarious caption. He wrote:

"पूरे विश्व मैं इतने जहरीले नागों की ये प्रजाती केवल भारत मैं पाई जाती है (sic)."

Check out the video below:

He crawls, does bizarre dance moves, falls flat on his back and seems as if he is in some other world. He dances his way to 'glory' as other men around give company by matching their steps with him.

The world is indeed an incredible place. It has a variety of things to offer.

And this man was definitely having the best time of his life. He danced like there's no tomorrow and none around.