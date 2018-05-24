Elderly Australian man speaks Bhojpuri; his command over Hindi will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Have you come across a foreigner who speaks Hindi or do you know someone from another continent who speaks Bhojpuri fluently? We came across a video of an elderly Australian man who speaks better Hindi than us. His command over the language will make your jaw drop.

And not just that, he speaks Bhojpuri too! Is someone from the Bhojpuri film industry listening?

Take a look at the video posted on YouTube by Face the Fact.

In the video, we can hear the gentleman saying that he has spent substantial time in India and travelled within the country. He has lived in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other cities in the country.

Talking about languages and dialects, India is home to people from varied cultures.

Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in the country.

Bollywood and the Bhojpuri industry produces films in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages respectively. Films in other regional languages are produced to.

And the elderly Australian gentleman's fluency over Indian languages proves his fondness for our culture and tradition.

At the end of the video, we can see him saying he is a Kashmiri Brahman when people ask about his native place.