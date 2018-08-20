हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gujarat sweet shop

Ever had 'Gold' sweets? You can get it for Rs 9000 per kg at this Gujarat shop

Sweets are an integral part of every Indian festival. With Raksha Bandhan being just around the corner, shopkeepers have gone an extra mile to up the sale of their products.

Ever had &#039;Gold&#039; sweets? You can get it for Rs 9000 per kg at this Gujarat shop
Image Courtesy: ANI

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' has come up with the most innovative flavour of sweets yet the most expensive you will ever find. As per an ANI report,  the shop in Surat are are selling sweets for a whopping Rs 9,000 per kg.

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' has come up with the most innovative flavour of sweets yet the most expensive you will ever find. As per an ANI report,  the shop in Surat are are selling sweets for a whopping Rs 9,000 per kg.

The hefty price tag is due to their speciality- the sweets come with a covering of 24-carat pure gold leaf.
"As I entered the shop I was amazed. People in the shop told me that these sweets are good for health. I wish them luck and hope people of Surat are benefited with it," a customer told ANI.

When inquired about the idea of making Gold sweets, Prince Mithaiwala, the owner of the shop, told the news agency that they came up with it keeping the health benefits of gold in mind.

"In place of silver, we have used a pure gold leaf as it is beneficial for health. A number of people are buying it as Rakhi is just around the corner," he was quoted as

These sweets have been named 'Gold Sweets' have attracted the customers visiting the shop but not too sure if anyone is buying it or not!

(With ANI inputs)

