Foreign youngsters perform dangerous stunt in Mumbai's Dadar, probe launched

MUMBAI: A video of some unidentified young foreigners performing a dangerous stunt from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Dadar locality has become a rage on the social media.,

In the viral video, some youngsters can be seen jumping from one high-rise building to another in the Dadar locality. The group, which has now become very popular, is believed to be performing 'parkour' – a kind of stunt in which the performers jump or cross over obstacles.

The Mumbai Police have taken note of the highly dangerous stunt performed by these youngsters and begun a probe into the matter.

According to reports, the authorities have identified the location and the 20-storey building from where the stunt was performed.

They are now trying to identify the youngsters who could be seen performing the dangerous 'parkour' stunt in the viral video.

As per the inputs gathered by the Mumbai Police, the stunt is believed to have been performed on one Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar building located somewhere between Dadar and the Prabhadevi railway station on the western line.

The 'parkour' stunt video, which was uploaded on the YouTube, went viral on Tuesday as it was widely shared by a large number of social media users.

The Mumbai Police, which are trying to ascertain if there are other groups performing these kinds of dangerous stunts in Mumbai, have also appealed to the general public not to imitate such things at home as they can be extremely lethal.

The Mumbai Police are also likely to register a case in this regard soon.