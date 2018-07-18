हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhinchak Pooja

Forget Dhinchak Pooja, this girl's 'potato song' will make you wanna stop eating that veggie—Watch

It was posted on her YouTube page on July 15, 2018.

Forget Dhinchak Pooja, this girl&#039;s &#039;potato song&#039; will make you wanna stop eating that veggie—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: If you thought Dhinchak Pooja songs were off limits, then this woman's 'Potato song' will make you wanna stop eating that veggie right away. No, we are not kidding. Laura Clery's latest 'Potato song' is a perfect example of what cringe pop stands for.

The song has been written and directed by Laura and has got lines like 'I just want to remind you that my favourite food is potatoes'. And it doesn't stop here! She goes on to 'spell' P-O-T-A-T-O for you.

Watch it here:

It was posted on her YouTube page on July 15, 2018, and has garnered 46,209 views so far on the video-sharing site.

Back home, cringe pop queen Dhinchak Pooja tops the list of making songs which practically have little or no meaning. She shot to fame with her cringe pop music on social media. She even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' but got eliminated quite early. Later she was seen in another show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

The young social media sensation enjoys a solid fanbase despite receiving major backlash from haters for the kind of songs she sings.

Do tell us what you feel about 'potatoes' after listening to this viral gem.

