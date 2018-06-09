हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
internet sensation

From Govinda-style dancing uncle to Priya Prakash Varrier, here are people who became famous overnight

Chances are that you have heard about each one of them. In case you haven't, here's a look!

From Govinda-style dancing uncle to Priya Prakash Varrier, here are people who became famous overnight

New Delhi: The power of social media can never go unnoticed. Within one night, it can turn you into a celebrity and have people knocking at your door! Something similar happened with these five people listed below. Chances are that you have heard about each one of them. In case you haven't, here's a look!

Here are the top 5 people who turned into internet sensations overnight!

Sanjeev Shrivastava -The one who dances like Govinda

Creative and fun-filled dance videos at weddings are nothing new on the web. However, this video in which a person was seen shaking his leg on a popular Bollywood number 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' went viral on the internet and turned him into an internet sensation. Social media was flooded with the video and soon, 'part 2' was also 'released'. His moves were a lot like iconic Bollywood actor Govinda.

Take a look at the first video that went viral:

Priya Prakash Varrier- The one with the mesmerising wink

How can we forget the girl whose wink won a million hearts! Priya Prakash Varrier got the precious Blue Tick on Instagram soon after a video from the song ' Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral. The song, sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, Priya was seen making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Dhinchak Pooja- The one with 'killer' music

'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj' needs no introduction. Dhinchak Pooja's off-beat music made her a celebrity and she even entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant! Several other hits of this internet sensation include 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai' and so on.

Arshad Khan- The one with Hypnotising blue-eyes

Remember the gorgeous Pakistani chaiwala? Yep! His name is Arshad Khan and he became an internet sensation overnight after his picture went viral.

Arshad hypnotised social media with his blue-eyes and took the Internet by storm with his #chaiwala snaps.

Navpreet Banga- The one with a striking resemblance to Priyanka Chopra

Navpreet is a fitness blogger and an Instagram influencer who garnered a lot of attention because of her appearance. The gorgeous girl is a lookalike of  Priyanka Chopra and the internet couldn't get enough of her once her pictures went viral.

Tags:
internet sensationDancing unclePriya Prakash VarrierDhinchak PoojaPakistani tea seller Arshad Khannavpreet banga

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close