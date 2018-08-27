हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Squid

Giant monster squid at a New Zealand beach surprises onlookers—See pic

The brothers even got their hands on a tape to measure the size of the monster Cephalopod.

Giant monster squid at a New Zealand beach surprises onlookers—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/@OceanHunterTeam

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a rare sight, three brothers in Wellington, who were out on their morning dive found a giant monster squid lying on the beach. And certainly, it wasn't a regular one!

According to Daily Mail, the huge squid was 4.2 m long. The report states that three brothers Daniel, Jack and Matthew Aplin were out on their regular morning dive routine when they came across the giant beached Cephalopod, near south coast in Wellington.

The brothers even got their hands on a tape to measure the size of the monster Cephalopod. The report states that the brothers contacted National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, who eventually took the squid.

OCEAN HUNTER Spearfishing & Freediving Specialists from New Zealand on their official Facebook page posted the picture of the brother posing with the monster squid.

Check it out here:

The report quotes spokerman from the Department of Conservation as saying that the squid is 'not common but not rare'.

Tags:
SquidCephalopodgiant Cephalopodmonster squidNew Zealandsquid dead

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close