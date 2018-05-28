Grandpa dances like a Boss, proves age is just a number -Watch

Mumbai: Age is just a number and this elderly gentleman proves it. We came across a video of a grandpa dancing like a boss and we just loved it.

In the video posted on Facebook by Edgard Eleuterio Daza, we can see Grandpa dancing like there's no tomorrow. He throws his walking sticks within a few seconds of hitting the dance floor. He enjoys the music that is being played and grooves in an adorable manner.

Watch the video embedded below:

The video proves life is meant for living and not simply existing. The cute old man sheds inhibitions and dances merrily even as he is surrounded by people younger than him. At the end of the video, he is joined by two ladies. And there are people in the audience cheering for him with applause.

Youngsters can probably take a cue from this senior person and make the most of life that's so precious.