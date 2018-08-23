हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Great white shark

Great White Shark slams cage, leaves tourists shocked

The tourists were left baffled and petrified after the incident.

Great White Shark slams cage, leaves tourists shocked
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

A Great White Shark came up out of nowhere suddenly and slammed into a cage full of tourists on the coast of Gansbaai in the South African region, reports Dailymail.

The tourists were left baffled and petrified after the incident. One of the tourists is reported to make the terrifying video where the shark hits the cage. 

The Gansbaai Coast is nearly 160 km away from Cape Town and is known for inhabiting many white sharks. The tourists are believed to purposely visit the place to see them and there are special cage-diving trips for the same. 

The Great White Sharks, also known as the white pointers are known for their size and are found in the coastal surface waters of the major oceans. The reports suggest that the white sharks are so sharp that they can detect even a drop of blood in about 25 gallons of water.

The incident was definitely horrifying for the tourists where they experienced fear at its peak. In the video shared,  the tourists are closest to the shark which is ultimately dangerous!

