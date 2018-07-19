हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Gul Panag tweets photos of traffic policemen working in pouring rain, Punjab CM promises reward

In the photos, two men of the Punjab Traffic Police can be seen standing in knee-deep water directing the traffic so as to ensure there are no jams on the already waterlogged roads.

Gul Panag tweets photos of traffic policemen working in pouring rain, Punjab CM promises reward

NEW DELHI: Normal life has been thrown out of gear in many parts of North India due to heavy rains. However, there have been stories from various parts of the country who have been fighting the odds to make the life of the citizens comfortable. 

Two such photos of police officials performing their duties despite adverse circumstances were shared by actor Gul Panag on Wednesday. In the photos, two officers of the Punjab Traffic Police can be seen standing in knee-deep water directing the traffic so as to ensure there are no jams on the already waterlogged roads.

Sharing the photo, the actor requested Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to provide them with proper rain gear. "Dear @capt_amarinder Sir, hard working traffic policemen like this gentleman, would be immensely helped by good rain gear and a pat on the back. This is under the Zirakpur flyover, Patiala Road," she tweeted.   

The two personnel are Head Constable Gurdhian Singh and Head Constable Gurdev Singh. In one of the pictures, there also seems to be a wound on the leg of the officer who has folded up his trousers due to the waterlogging.
 
Soon after she shared the picture, several people joined her in raising their voice for the demand. "This guy surely deserves the applause, he is doing his duty so sincerely. Setting an example for all who run away from their obligations in the time of need," a Twitter user said.

"People like him are true Indian unsung heroes. They are available in plenty everywhere, what is missing is highlighting their selfless service and for that you deserve a thumbs up Gul Panag. I am sure India has a great future. You just can’t go wrong with such Jewels," another user tweeted.

Taking note of the photo, the CM responded and promised to reward the traffic police officers. "Thank you @GulPanag for highlighting dedication to duty shown by HC Gurdhian Singh No 381 & HC Gurdev Singh 396 of SAS Nagar. They will be honoured tomorrow by ADGP Traffic with a Commendation Certificate & cash reward. Appreciate positive feedback from citizens!," he tweeted.

Rains continued to lash many parts of Punjab for the third day on Wednesday. Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ropar and Jalandhar in Punjab were lashed by rains. The maximum temperatures on Wednesday hovered in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius at most places in the state. According to a forecast by the MeT department, rains/thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana over the next two days.

Tags:
PunjabPunjab rainCaptain Amarinder SinghGul Panag

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close