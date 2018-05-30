Harbhajan Singh burnt 1500 calories and the way he did it is hilarious!

New Delhi: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is basking in the glory of terrific IPL win of his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bhajji, as he is fondly called took to his Twitter handle and shared a hilarious post. He shared a picture of burnt of samosas and wrote 'Burnt 1500 calories today'.

Check out his post here:

Burnt 1500 calories today... pic.twitter.com/qQUXTAVznz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2018

Quite funny, isn't it? Well, his tweet has already gone viral on the micro-blogging site with as many as 20K likes and over 1.3K retweets. He has a crazy sense of humour, we must say!

When on one side, celebrities from all walks of life are taking up the fitness challenge and posting their videos on social media, Bhajji added his own funny twist to it and posted a hilarious tweet.

CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the IPL 2018 title on Sunday at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium beating SRH by 8 wickets. Shane Watson's mind-blowing 117 off 57 balls powered the Chennai team to lift the coveted trophy. The 'yellow' effect on the crowd was clearly visible and loud cheers from the audience backed the team big time.

Bhajji got married to his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar. The duo is blessed with a baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha, born on July 27, 2016.