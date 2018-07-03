हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heroic puppy saves owner from being bitten by a rattlesnake, story goes viral—See pics

Paula was about to step on a rattlesnake but her dog, Todd, came to her rescue.

Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: We often say that 'A dog is a man's best friend' and a recent incident that has surfaced on the internet just proves that the phrase is 100% true. A woman shared her story on social media platform Facebook and it has received the much-deserved attention. 

It was a usual morning for a woman named Paula Godwin and she was out on a walk with her two dogs. What happened next will leave you bewildered. Paula was about to step on a rattlesnake but her pup, Todd, came to her rescue and jumped right in front of her leg. If Todd hadn't jumped, Paula would have stepped on the rattlesnake for sure! However, unfortunately, the heroic dog got bitten by the rattlesnake.

Paula took to Facebook to share images and her story. She wrote, “So this morning was up bright and early to go on a hike on 7 th street carefree . It was a beautiful morning but as we were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a mf rattlesnake. But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit. This is what a hero looks like please say a little prayer for my sweet hero.”

Isn't that just adorable? 

The story has grabbed the attention of netizens and people just can't stop talking about Todd the saviour. While many people congratulated Paula on having such an awesome pet, several others expressed their concern for the puppy and hoped that he recovers soon.

