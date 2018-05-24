Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor can take a cue from this man doing murga dance - Watch

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood biggies beware. Here's a man who dances like there's no tomorrow! You all can take a cue from him who does the murga dance!

Wondering what a murga dance is? Well, we came across a Youtube video of a man doing a funny dance and since he was dancing to The Chicken Dance by DJ Ducky Duck, its called a Murga dance.

The video is posted on YouTube by a user named Nandu apna.

Check out the funny video here:

The man wearing a vertically striped shirt and a pair of jeans is seen making funny moves as he tries to copy the movement of a cock (murga) in his dance. With absolutely no expression on his face, the man continues to dance and looks like he is in trance. The dance floor surrounded by women witness his peculiar dance as he makes funny moves losing his inhibition.

And you never know when this murga dance would become a rage!

Not too long ago, the alien dance became the talk of the town. Videos of celebrities and commoners doing the alien dance had surfaced online making it one of the trending topics for many days on social media.