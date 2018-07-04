हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian bride slaps a man on stage, video goes viral—Watch

Have you ever been to a wedding where the bride slapped someone on-stage? 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Weddings are the time to forget all your troubles and immerse yourself completely in the happiness of others. It is the time to catch-up with family and friends and in every Indian wedding, certain elements are common. For example, there is mostly the 'funny dancing uncle' who loves to make others laugh, the 'extra-makeup aunty' who leaves us fascinated with her looks, and the 'adorable kids' who just won't get off the dance-floor! 

In every wedding, the Bride and the Groom are often the centre of attention and one of the first things that they do right after occupying the stage is to exchange garlands. The moment is beautiful with the groom's friends/brothers often playing a prank by lifting the groom up in the air so that it gets difficult for the bride to put the garland around him.  

What happened at this wedding right after the garland exchange ceremony will shock you. Right after exchanging garlands, mid-air, the bride slapped a man! The reason? Well, you can check it out right here:

Yep! That just happened. We wonder what the man did to deserve such a tight slap mid-wedding. The video has been shared on YouTube and already has people laughing hard and sharing it on their social media.

A few days back, another couple's pictures went viral right after they had tied the knot. Reason? Well, the groom opted to take his wife back home in a JCB vehicle! Looks like people love doing 'offbeat' things these days.

