Indian Cobra swallows and throws up 11 onions, video goes viral—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that has left people bewildered, an Indian Cobra was seen throwing up 11 onions after it swallowed them. Reports are that the incident took place in the state of Odisha, inside a village. Video of the snake throwing up onions has been doing rounds on the internet. A YouTube user shared the video and it will leave you shocked.

As per a newsx.com report, right after the incident, the villagers called the Snake Helpline volunteer Himanshu Sekhar Dehury to rescue the reptile. The same report says that Dehury expressed his astonishment over the incident. He said that he was stunned to see the cobra throwing up onions. The incident was unusual so Dehury asked a friend to take a video of the snake throwing up onions. As per the report, Dehury revealed that this is the first time that a snake has swollen 11 onions.

Well, the internet is a strange place and there is something or the other happening each day. Social media has certainly brought the world closer and bizarre incidents now go viral instantly.

