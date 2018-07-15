हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Wedding

Indian couple entered their wedding venue in a giant eagle-Watch

There's no denying the Indian wedding is going out of hand but this couple took it too far by literally landing in a giant eagle cage at their wedding venue. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: There's no denying the Indian wedding is going out of hand but this couple took it too far by literally landing in a giant eagle cage at their wedding venue. 

While helicopters and jets have now become a common sight in big fat Indian weddings but using a giant eagle to make a smashing entry is something the Indian 'baraatis' are not accustomed to.

Still finding it hard to digest? Watch the video below to believe it:

The video was shared by a popular handle on Twitter with a really interesting caption, "It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the groom and bride. 

Indian weddings are getting out of hand."

With old Hindi classic 'Baharo Phool Barsaao' by Mohammed Rafi being played in the background, the couple decided to stand out from the rest of the couples by literally flying above the attendees. If that was not all, the firecrackers attached to the bird start to burst as soon as they cage hit the ground!

Well, this 'bird entry' has clearly surpassed the Bollywood action-thrillers. For people who are watching this and wish to imitate this in your wedding day, please do it at your own risk as the whole process is extremely hazardous and you wouldn't want your D-Day to turn into your last day on earth so definitely look before you leap!

Indian Weddingbird cage entryviral storiesBahaaro Phool Barsaao

