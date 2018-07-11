हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Instagram model attacked by shark while posing for a picture—See inside

The 19-year-old model was reportedly swimming in the Bahamas when the incident took place.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, an Instagram model named Katarina Zarutskie was attacked by the shark while she posed to get a pretty beach picture. The 19-year-old model was reportedly swimming in the Bahamas when the incident took place.

According to NBC News, Katarina Zarutskie, a nursing student was swimming in Bahamas' Staniel Cay when she was attacked. She was reportedly swimming with nursing sharks and one of them bit her in the hand. It was her boyfriend's dad who clicked the pictures. 

She told NBC News, "He had my wrist in his mouth and I could feel his teeth sinking into my arm. I was pulled underwater for a few seconds and then ripped my wrist out of the shark’s mouth as fast as I could."

Her pictures of being bitten by the 5-foot long shark have gone viral on the internet leaving everyone puzzled.

She further told NBC News, "The doctors now believe that I still have pieces of the shark teeth in my arm and I will forever have a scar." But she was relieved with the fact that she has arm and was glad to be alive. 

