A video of a burkha-clad girl playing football has gone viral on social media. The girl showcases various football tricks in the video.

Is it Messi or Ronaldo? No, a burqa-clad girl displaying football tricks -Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: While Argentine striker Lionel Messi and Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo are universally regarded as being among the best football talents on earth today, there is a young girl who displays similar skills. A video of a burkha-clad girl from Malaysia playing football has gone viral on social media.

The girl identified as 18-year-old Qhouirunnisa’ Endang Wahyudi showcases various football tricks in the video including dribbling, juggling and balancing the ball on her feet and forehead. She fell in love with football in 2016 and picked up the skills by watching videos on YouTube.

Check out the video here:

 

Football is one of the most popular sports in Malaysia despite the poor ranking. Earlier, England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had shared a video on his Instagram account. This video made a lot of headlines and became viral on social media. The video is of a child, who displays amazing football skill.

This child in his video is around four to five years old. Kevin was surprised by the way the child was playing with the ball in the field. There was a lot of experimentation with the ball in the video.

With FIFA World Cup 2018 taking place in Russia, several such videos have surfaced on social media. A total of 32 teams qualify for the Football World Cup out of which 16 qualify for the Round of 16. The 2018 edition saw several upsets, the most striking being 2014 champion Germany getting knocked out of the tournament in the group stage. The final is on June 15 and will be played between Croatia and France.

