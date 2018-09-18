हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India's National Anthem

Is this a Pakistani girl singing India's National Anthem? Watch video

The girl named Ambreen Riaz shared the video stating that she loves "Pakistan more than anyone could possibly imagine".  

Is this a Pakistani girl singing India&#039;s National Anthem? Watch video
Pic courtesy: Video grab. @itx_Ambreen

Mumbai: Netizens are going gaga over a video posted by a girl who claims to be a Pakistani. The video shows a monitor playing India's National Anthem recorded by the girl in her voice.

The girl named Ambreen Riaz shared the video stating that she loves "Pakistan more than anyone could possibly imagine".

She tweeted: "Singing Indian National Anthem  with the background instrumental cover/music.Don't judge bcz I just tried & ignore my voice. Already hv cough. 
P. S: Dear Pakistanis, I love my Pakistan more than anyone could possibly imagine  so I don't care wht u think.  (sic)."

Disclaimer: This video is going viral but there is no confirmation if the singer is a Pakistani.

Many Twitter users from Indian and Pakistan have appreciated Ambreen for sharing the video a few haters have slammed her for singing India's National Anthem.

Tags:
India's National AnthemIndian national anthemPakistani nationalPakistaniViral Videos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close