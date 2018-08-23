Japan's Pokemon train will take you back to your childhood—See pics

New Delhi: We all have seen the popular cartoon series 'Pokemon' back in our childhood days. The story of Ash Ketchum and his adorable Pokemons is something that one can never forget! Be it Pikachu's famous thunderbolt attack or the Pokemon Jigglypuff's song, the series is still popular among children, as well as adults! A game titled 'Pokemon Go' was unveiled for the public in 2016 and it was one of the most popular games of the year.

Imagine having an entire train on the Pokemon theme! Fascinating? Well, you should visit Japan then.

Pictures of Japan's Pokemon train has been doing rounds on the internet and they are just too cute to miss!

A new video game titled Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Will be available from November 16, 2018. Will this game too create the same waves as Pokemon Go did? Time shall tell!

