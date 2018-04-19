हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Akhtar brutally trolls Tripura CM and those who trolled him, with just one tweet

The first part of the tweet made it look like Akhtar was defending Deb.

This man knows how to use words. (Picture: IANS)

Javed Akhtar is a man of words. And he uses his words very effectively, sometimes meaning much more than one line while uttering only one. The poet-lyricist issued one of these lines as brutal takedown on Twitter of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and all those who had criticised him.

Akhtar's tweet came in response to the controversy of Deb's claim that India had television and internet in the age of the Mahabharata. The comment had attracted sharp criticism.

Akhtar took to Twitter to put the troll on the trolls. At first, he seemed to defend Deb. "Why are people making fun of the CM of Tripura for claiming that there was internet in Mahabharata times," he began.

Then came the double burn - on the trolls and then on Deb. "They should look at their own religious beliefs with the same objectivity . Any religious belief in the world is only as logical and reasonable as the beliefs of this man," his tweet said.

 

 

Needless to say, there were some who supported Akhtar's stinger.

 

 

Akhtar's shot at both kinds of bhakts is hardly surprising. He has often raised his voice in favour of rational responses to controversies and problems, and has been pretty impartial in doling out criticism to nearly all of India's religions.

 

