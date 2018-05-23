Jet Airways alerts customers, says no free air tickets being given to mark 25th anniversary

NEW DELHI: Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways has warned its loyal customers that the airline is not holding any contest or offering two free air tickets to every family to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The private airline also took to Twitter and urged people to exercise caution.

#FakeAlert There's a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick,'' the Jet Airways saidf in a tweet.

The response from Jet Airways came after it became viral on the social media that the airline is giving two free tickets to every family to mark its 25th anniversary.

The free air ticket scam involving Jet Airways has gone viral on WhatsApp and Facebook and many people have reportedly fallen prey to the internet phishing scam.

A fake post trying to lure people is usually circulated with grammatical and spelling errors. In the case of Jet Airways, the fake URL is http://www.xn--jetarways-ypb.com/. An easier way to check if the URL is fake or not is to see if it uses https and not http.

However, this is not the first time that fake messages claiming to provide free air tickets have gone viral on popular social media platforms. Air Asia and Emirates have also fallen prey to the internet phishing scam in January 2018.

The airline was also alerted by a French vigilante hacker who uses the moniker Elliot Alderson on Twitter. Alderson has grabbed headlines in the recent past for exposing the security loopholes in UIDAI’s Aadhaar application and the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the Jet Airways on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income also declined by 3.44 percent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Fuel expenses rose by 31 percent to Rs 2,063.34 crore, against Rs 1,282.41 crore.