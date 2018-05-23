Kuwaiti TV presenter calls colleague 'handsome' on air, loses job

Kuwait City: A popular Kuwaiti TV presenter was recently fired for calling her colleague "handsome" on air during a live telecast.

The TV host, who will also face a government probe for making such a remark on air, had commented on her colleague during Kuwait Television's live coverage of the country's municipal elections which took place over the past weekend.

A video showing the presenter trying to alert her colleague, Nawaf Al Sharraki, that he was on air after finding that he was trying to adjust his headgear, has gone viral on the internet.

"Nawaf, you don't need to adjust your head garment, you're handsome as it is," the presenter can be heard saying in the viral video.

Watch the viral video here.

With the video becoming viral on the Internet, demands for action against the TV presenter also grew louder.

According to Al Qabas newspaper, the presenter's comment sparked outrage among some of the country's top officials so much so that Mohammad Al Hayef, a Kuwaiti parliamentarian, made a public tweet to Mohammad Al Jaberi, the Gulf state's Minister of Information, seeking action against the woman.

However, a source was quoted as saying that the presenter's suspension was temporary and any action will be taken against her only after the matter is fully probed.

Many in the Ministry of Information believe that the presenter made the statement unintentionally.