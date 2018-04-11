'Lalochezia': New word from Shashi Tharoor's dictionary bamboozles Twitter

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor yet again introduced Twitter to a new word leaving his followers on social media puzzled. The new word from his dictionary was 'Lalochezia', meaning "the emotional relief gained from using abusive or profane language."

While tweeting the word, the Congress leader said: "Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs...."

The tweet saw over a thousand retweets and over 300 comments, some of whom stated how one should follow Tharoor on Twitter to learn a new word everyday. "Dad in 90s: Dictionary se ek word roz yaad kara karo for vocabulary.; Dad in 2018: Shashi Tharoor ko Twitter pe follow karo for vocabulary," a tweet read.

You should start "word of the day" on twitter, it will be more popular than "Good morning " on whatsapp — Manish (@M_InThatZone) April 10, 2018

You should start #ThaoorTeachEnglish as a web series. — Hiran Venugopalan (@hfactor) April 10, 2018

Whenever i start feeling my vocab is good now,then ur tweet happened to me and proved me wrong — Tushar Gautam (@GautamTushar99) April 10, 2018

Matlab bata diya, fine!!! Now tell me how to pronounce it right? _ — Prachi Jain (@MissPrachiD) April 10, 2018

Tharoor is extremely popular on the microblogging site for his style. From words like farrago to rodomontade, he has sent Twitter into a frenzy on several instances.

His admiration on Twitter is such that even when he makes a typo, his followers believe it to be a new word. In a tweet in November, he had written on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati which was embroiled in controversies. In the tweet, he had written, "Education more important thang Hoog hats".

His followers vigorously searched for what 'Hoog hats' means only to be told later by the Congress leader himself that he had made a typo. Tharoor blamed auto-correct to be the culprit and apologised for the error. Recently also, Tharoor had tweeted a post which said: "Auto-correct can go to hell".

Twitter seems to be in awe of Tharoor and he sure doesn't like to disapoint his followers too.