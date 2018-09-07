हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taigan Safari Park

Lion casually enters tourist's vehicle at Taigan Safari Park - Watch what happens next

Video of a lion casually hopping into the tourist vehicle at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea has been surfacing over the internet. 

Lion casually enters tourist&#039;s vehicle at Taigan Safari Park - Watch what happens next
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Video of a lion casually hopping into the tourist vehicle at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea has been surfacing over the internet. 

People have been going berserk over the big cat's casual strolling in the tourist vehicle. The video initially released by Taigan Safari Park and posted by CBS News on Twitter shows a lion who was initially sitting in a side, walking up to the tourist vehicle and hopping on to the driver of the vehicle and park owner Oleg Zubkov. He was eventually squeezed out of the vehicle. 

The tourists were rather shocked to see the two-year-old Filya walking up to them and entering the vehicle. 

Filya is a two-year-old lion in Crimea's Taigan Safari Park and the video was released by CBS News on Twitter. 

 

